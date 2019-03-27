Leaving Cert students could be assessed over two years instead of facing one set of exams at the end of sixth year.

It is one suggestion being made as part of a review of the senior cycle.

Over 2,500 students and hundreds of parents and teachers across 41 schools were consulted.

The Irish Times reports that the majority think the Leaving Cert should be more flexible with staggered exams and continuous assessment.

Carlow-based Guidance Counselor Gemma Lawlor is giving the proposal a cautious welcome.

“If we change it I would hope that the change would not dumb down the Leaving Certificate or take away from the good points in it,” said Ms Lawlor.

“There would be the concern that if you are going to change the way that you assess it, you are also going to have to change what is assessed in the ciriculum itself.”

Share it:













Don't Miss