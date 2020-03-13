With all the doom and gloom surrounding COVID-19 right now, we’ll take any good news we get.

This time it’s the ever-unpredictable Irish weather coming to the rescue with a forecast spell of settled weather coming our way next week.

A ridge of high pressure is set to build over Ireland from Wednesday, leading to a possible prolonged spell of bright, calm weather in the second-half of March.

Image: Free-Photos, Pixabay


Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly took to Twitter earlier today, noting that a northbound Jet Stream will result in some rain on Wednesday followed by an extended settled period.

Happy days!

Image: Meteociel.fr

