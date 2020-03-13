With all the doom and gloom surrounding COVID-19 right now, we’ll take any good news we get.

This time it’s the ever-unpredictable Irish weather coming to the rescue with a forecast spell of settled weather coming our way next week.

A ridge of high pressure is set to build over Ireland from Wednesday, leading to a possible prolonged spell of bright, calm weather in the second-half of March.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly took to Twitter earlier today, noting that a northbound Jet Stream will result in some rain on Wednesday followed by an extended settled period.

The weather charts continue to show high pressure building next week as the Jet Stream heads north. Could see some rain up to Wednesday but then it settles down and could last for an extended period. pic.twitter.com/pxCwoPknNg — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 13, 2020

Happy days!

Image: Meteociel.fr