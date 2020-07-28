The Higher Education Minister expects progress to be made by the end of the year on a new Technological University for the South East.

Simon Harris has announced independent expert Tom Boland, a former CEO of the Higher Education Authority, has been appointed to accelerate the plans.

IT Carlow and W.I.T will join forces to create the university.

Minister Simon Harris says it will be a welcome boost for the south-east:

“We also have significant funding, we have a transformation fund.”

“I see this a huge opportunity for the South East, not just for a technological University, but also an opportunity to draw down capital funding to further improve the infrastructure that’s already in Waterford and Carlow.”