Probe underway in Limerick as motorcyclist killed after collision involving two bikes and van

An investigation’s underway after a man was killed when two motorbikes and a van crashed in County Limerick.

The man who died was one of the motorcyclists.

The crash happened when two motorbikes and a van collided at around 5pm yesterday evening outside Dromkeen

One of the motorcyclists who was in his early 50s was killed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem will be carried out at a later date.

The other motorcyclist was brought to University Hospital Limerick where he’s being treated for injuries which aren’t believed to be life threatening.

Forensic Collision Investigators have been carrying out an examination of the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses – anyone with information, particularly drivers who may have camera footage travelling on the N24 between Limerick and Tipperary before 5pm yesterday, are asked to contact Bruff Garda Station.