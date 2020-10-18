Prison Officers are calling for clear guidelines on how to deal with Transgender inmates.
The Sunday Independent reports that currently male officers cannot search someone who identifies as a woman.
However female officers can’t search a transgender woman who has not yet had gender re-assignment surgery.
The issue arose less than two weeks ago when a trans woman who had not had the procedure was suspected of carrying a weapon.
A source told the paper that ‘mass confusion’ followed and the suspect couldn’t be searched thoroughly as a result.