Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information concerning a burglary at a secondary school in Co. Carlow.

The incident occurred in Coláiste Eoin in Hacketstown on April 12th at approximately 2:30 am.

€300 in cash was taken from the principal’s office after burglars removed a window pane to gain access.

The break-in is the second such incident to have occurred in the county in the space of two weeks.

On March 28th, thieves broke into Borris Vocational School before unsuccessfully attempting to gain access to a safe in the principal’s office.

