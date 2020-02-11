Prince William and Kate Middleton are coming to Ireland next month, Kensington Palace has announced.

The members of the Royal Family made the announcement following Prince Charles’ visit to Cork in the summer of 2018.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office,” a statement posted to Kensington Palace’s Twitter account posted.

It has not yet been confirmed where in Ireland the pair will visit on their trip.

The Queen visited Ireland in 2011 in what was described by outgoing Tánaiste Simon Coveney as a “watershed moment” for British-Irish relations.