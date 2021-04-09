By Robbie Byrne

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has died, Buckingham Palace has said.

A statement from the Palace reads: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Prince Phillip’s recent health struggles have been well documented.

On 16 February, Philip was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital as a “precautionary measure” after feeling unwell. There he was treated for an infection, with medics at the time stating that he was responding well to treatment.

However, Philip was transferred to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital on March 1st for continued treatment, testing and observation for what was said to be related to an existing heart condition.

Two days later the prince underwent a successful procedure for this heart condition before being transferred back to King Edward VII’s Hospital on 5 March where he was discharged a day later.

The cause of death is as of yet unknown.

Meanwhile, President Higgins says he learnt with great sadness of Prince Philip’s death.

He says the Duke of Edinburgh served the British people with an unfailing commitment and devotion to duty.

Michael D Higgins recalled how welcome the Duke made the President and his wife Sabina feel on their first visit by an Irish Head of State to the UK in 2014.