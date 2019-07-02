Just because Pride Month has ended it shouldn’t mean celebrating the LGBTQ+ community needs to stop.

The fight for education and LGBTQ+ rights remains strong amongst the community and the recent video from Dublin Bus reiterates that it’s been a ‘Long Road To Pride’ and we’ve further to go.

Remember – Homosexuality was illegal in the Republic of Ireland until 1993 and same-sex marriage was not legalised until 2015.

The 2-minute video celebrates older members of the LGBTQ+ community with participants share their stories of how difficult it was growing up in Ireland.

After sharing their story they’re invited by some younger members of the community to take part in this year’s parade, which took place over the weekend.

They are the ones who fought for our right to be who we are

Describing the video, Dublin Bus wrote: “For many, the road to Pride is a long one. This year, we were lucky enough to give some older members of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ the Pride they never had. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed being a part of it.”