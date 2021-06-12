The Mayor of Waterford says Pride flags in the city were cut down overnight.

It comes after the flags at The Mall were burnt last weekend.

Gardai in Waterford City say they’re investigating the incident.

Officers say they were alerted to the incident at The Mall after 8 this morning.

The flags were raised in the area on Wednesday, replacing Pride flags that had been destroyed last weekend.

A man in his 40s has been charged in connection with that incident.

Councillor Damien Geoghegan says it’s “a truly despicable act”.