By Dean Egan.
The Pride Flag in Waterford city will be re-raised at the town hall this afternoon.
Flags put up around the city were burned on Monday morning, causing shock and anger locally.
Waterford’s LGBTQ+ community, Pride of the Deise, say re-raising the flag today shows it is not afraid to be visible.
Gardaí are investigating the incident.
Shane O’Sullivan is secretary of Pride of the Deise – he says they want Waterford to be safe:
“What’s happened has really shocked us all to be honest.”
“We’re trying to build a community and make a safe space in Waterford for young people.”
“What has happened with the burning of the flags was a show of hate against us.”