By Dean Egan.

The Pride Flag in Waterford city will be re-raised at the town hall this afternoon.

Flags put up around the city were burned on Monday morning, causing shock and anger locally.

Waterford’s LGBTQ+ community, Pride of the Deise, say re-raising the flag today shows it is not afraid to be visible.

Gardaí are investigating the incident.

Shane O’Sullivan is secretary of Pride of the Deise – he says they want Waterford to be safe:

“What’s happened has really shocked us all to be honest.”

“We’re trying to build a community and make a safe space in Waterford for young people.”

“What has happened with the burning of the flags was a show of hate against us.”