The Pride flag was raised for a third time in Waterford City this afternoon.

They’ve been destroyed on two occasions, and the Equality Minister, Roderic O’Gorman came to Waterford to see the flag being raised alongside Mayor of Waterford, Damien Geoghegan.

Speaking to Beat News, The Minister for Equality said: “There has been a huge community response in Waterford.

“Driving into the city seeing Pride flags in houses, shops and museums is very uplifting.

“Waterford has given its answer to bigotry”.

Members of Pride of the Déise gathered to raise the Pride flag.

The volunteer-led community organisation, Pride of the Déise promotes Waterford City as a safe place for everyone and celebrates Waterford’s inclusion and diversity.

Speaking to Beat News, Pride of the Déise member, Debbie O’Rourke said: “LGBT+ people exist and we will resist acts like the tearing down and burning of our flags.

“There are still over 70 countries in the world where people are not safe to be LGBT+, so it’s important to celebrate the progress we have made in this country.

“It’s very important to have the Minister for Equality here today, raising the flag and supporting us”.