The price of the average three-bed semi in County Wexford is expected to rise by 5% in the next 12 months, according to a survey by Real Estate Alliance.

Three-bed semi-detached homes in the county now cost an average of €200,000, up 5.3% on the December 2019 average of €190,000.

It’s a trend that’s surprised realtors, caused by a lack of supply in both the sale and rental markets, which could be linked to the uncertainty Covid-19 brings.

“I’ve been doing this job for close to 17 years and I don’t think I’ve ever seen where there’s so little for sale” said Winston Hanlon, Managing Director at a letting agents in Gorey, speaking to Beat News.

It’s a combination of not much being built, also a lot of people who were thinking of selling last or this year have either decided not to sell, or are holding off on selling.”

However, Hanlon also says demand has been increasing, leading to a hike in prices despite the economic downturn caused by the current pandemic.

“It’s from people in Wexford, or people working in Wexford, and then people outside who maybe want to avail of the country life and the seaside and the beaches which Wexford has to offer.

“So we’re seeing the demand from everywhere and everywhere, and particularly in the north of the county where we’re based, buyers from Wicklow and Dublin.”