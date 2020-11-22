Small businesses across the South East are really feeling the impact of Level 5 restrictions in Ireland.

That’s the view of the president of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce who is urging people to shop local this Christmas.

With just 6 weeks left until the festive season and many small businesses across the South East are struggling to survive.

With that in mind, people across the South East are being encouraged to shop local where they can this Christmas.

Colin Ahern, President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, says it’s more important than ever this year adding ‘if you have a favourite shop, restaurant, bar, buy a voucher.’

Ahern also said ‘a lot of retailers in the South East will do 50% of their business over the next six to eight weeks, so it’s really important for people to shop local where possible and if doing so online consider buying from businesses in the South East’