Female students at Presentation College Carlow continue their calls on the school to offer an apology to them.

It’s after girls were allegedly told they can’t wear tight-fit clothing to P.E. and that they should have more respect for themselves.

The school principal has strongly denied those claims, and says students were simply reminded of uniform protocol.

One student, who doesn’t wish to be identified, said:

“It was always in the rules to not wear leggings but now they’re saying we’re not allowed wear those flare bottom ones because they “ show off our female anatomy” and our “ curves are for the weekend”.

“They also say we cannot take off our school uniform jumpers if we have “ matured breasts’ . I’ve had an incident before where I was told to put my jumper back on in the summer even though none of my friends were told to put theirs back on.”

Beat news has contacted the school once again for clarity on what exactly was said to students, but we have yet to receive any reply.

Meanwhile, a number of male students are wearing skirts to the school to support their female peers.

Speaking about the ongoing controversy yesterday, school principal Ray Murray, said:

“PE days had turned into a fashion show in the school” as students wore their training gear all day, to coincide with social distancing and Covid-19 guidelines.

When asked about the allegation that it was “distracting to staff”, or “making them uncomfortable”, Mr Murray said he spoke to all the Deans of the school over the weekend, who assured him that wasn’t said.