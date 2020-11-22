A new survey has revealed that 66% of people have made a conscious effort to be kinder since March.

Boots Ireland, who has stores across the South East, has published their findings as part of its “Prescribe Kindness Campaign”.

Research revealed people shifted priorities as a result of the pandemic and more people see society as kinder compared to this time last year.

It also found that showing gratitude to others, we can promote a greater sense of well-being and happiness.

Dr Yolanta Burke said it showed that people want to make others happy adding ‘it’s really important for every one of us to look deeper into our hearts and see what we can offer to other people and offer any kind of acts of kindness that may put a smile on other peoples face’.

Following the campaign, Dr Burke also stated that ‘over half of the respondents said that they experienced much more kindness this year than any other year’ adding that the respondents also ‘have actively got involved in performing acts of kindness for others which is wonderful to see’.