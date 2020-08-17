There’s been an increase in the number of women registering their pregnancies with the National Maternity Hospital which appears to confirm predictions of a post lockdown baby boom.

The Director of Midwifery at Holles Street says they expect a ten percent increase in births at the hospital in January compared to the same time last year.

Professor of Biochemistry at the school of Immunology at Trinity College Luke O’Neill outlined some of the possible reasons for a baby boom during a pandemic.

He said: “Contraception use goes down strangely and it can be because you can’t get access to the pharmacy or the family planning centres and then there’s less contraception happening. That’s going to give rise to a baby boom as well.

“But I think the main thing is to do with this sense of trying to live your life I suppose, and it’s because people want to have a bit of hope for the future.”