Lee Power has broken his silence on the future of Waterford FC, confirming he will continue the finance the club for the 2020 season.

In a statement released in the last few minutes, the Swindown Town chairman has confirmed he will continue to finance the club into the 2020 season, but says ‘one person cannot do this alone for the long-term future’, and is asking for support from fans and local businesses.

Alan Reynolds has also been confirmed as the manager for the 2020 season, having signed a new deal with the club, with new signings for the coming season expected to be confirmed over the coming days.

The statement reads:

After certain events which took place earlier on in the season, I made the decision (at a considerable cost) to take UEFA to the Court of Arbitration, Lausanne, Switzerland unfortunately the decision was upheld on a technicality which was very disappointing. With the stance the FAI had taken I had to reconsider my future investment in Irish Football. However, after lengthy meetings with everyone at the club I have decided to finance the club for the next season. As one person cannot do this alone for the long-term future, I personally ask everyone from the supporters, supporters club and businesses to back the club. I understand the team did not win as many games as previous seasons and it was disappointing to see the huge drop in attendance, but we are now looking forward to the new season. Therefore, I am pleased to announce Alan Reynolds has signed a new deal with the club and we look forward to continuing our football relationship. Alan has been busy getting ready for the new season and we will be announcing new signings over the next few days.