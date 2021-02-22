By Cillian Doyle.

Postmasters across the country want the Government to strengthen the Post Office Network by delivering services ‘offline’.

They are also looking for the Government to pay them for providing the ‘offline’ services to customers.

The Irish Postmasters’ Union says this will help secure the future of post offices across the country,

It says providing offline services like motor tax, licences, and renewals to communities will keep struggling post offices open along with giving people the option of person-to-person access to services.

Tramore native Sean Martin is President of the Post Masters Union:

‘Any service that can be done online should be able to be done on a face-to-face contact.’

‘There is a lot of government services that can be put through the Post Office.’

‘If the government want to put them through there is a benefit to the community and to society.’

‘It will keep services locally, maintain jobs locally and it will help sustain communities.’