Post offices will be closed on Saturday to give staff a break.

An Post has said it is putting special measures in place for Easter Weekend, and post offices will be open until 1pm on Good Friday.

Management said staff are due a well-earned break over the Easter bank holiday so they can resume services on the frontline next Tuesday.

Debbie Byrne, Managing Director of An Post Retail, said: “Postmasters and Post Office staff have put in a massive effort in recent weeks to look after customers and ensure continuity of postal, financial and welfare payment services while having the necessary physical distancing measures in place.

“I want to thank them most wholeheartedly for all their efforts in keeping the network of 950 post offices open, providing vital services and a welcoming smile to communities across the country.

“They are due a well-earned break over the Easter bank holiday so we can resume services on the front-line next Tuesday.”