The post mortem examinations on the three children found dead at house in Dublin on Friday were completed by the Assistant State Pathologist yesterday evening.

In a statement Gardaí say that the interim post mortem results are not being published for operational reasons and they are still awaiting further toxicology results.

The house at Parson’s Court, Newcastle continues to be sealed off today and examined by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Meanwhile a woman continues to receive medical treatment at Tallaght University Hospital.

No arrests have been made yet and An Garda Siochana continue to investigate all the circumstances of these unexplained deaths.

A book of condolences was opened this morning in St. Finian’s Church in Newcastle, the area where 3 year old Carla McGinley and her two brothers – 7 year old Darragh and 9 year old Conor were found.

