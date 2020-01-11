A post mortem examination is expected to take place tomorrow on the body of a 48 year old man, who died in an assault in Portlaw, Co. Waterford in the early hours of this morning.

The man was taken to University Hospital Waterford following the incident with head injuries, but passed away later.

The incident is understood to have occurred outside a pub in the town before 3am, after a row broke out between the 48 year old and a 21 year old man.

It’s then understood row ended outside the premises and continued at a house in Brown Street.

A 21 year old has been arrested and remains at Tramore Garda Station.

The State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem examination is expected to take place tomorrow.

Photo Credit: Eoghan Dalton