A post-mortem examination is due to take place today on the body of a man in his 50s found at a house in Cork City.

Gardaí found the man’s body in a house on the Bandon Road yesterday morning.

The post mortem will be carried out by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr. Linda Mulligan at Cork University Hospital today.

Gardaí at Anglesea Street in Cork are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of Cork City between last Monday and yesterday.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have dash cam footage to come forward.

The results of today’s post mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The dead man is originally from Mayfield on the northside of the city. His body was found by his son when he went to the house on the southside of Cork city at 11.30am today

The man’s son had been trying to phone him for a number of days. He decided to go to the house after he was unable to reach his father by phone. When the emergency services turned over the man’s body they found blood. There was no sign of a forced entry at the property.

Gardaí have begun door to door inquiries in the area in order to establish if anyone noticed anything suspicious in the locality over the past few days.