By Dean Egan.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out today on the body of a woman recovered from the Comeragh Mountains.
37-year-old Gillian Ryan from Tipperary went missing while out running on Sunday.
Following an extensive multi-agency search, her body was discovered in a deep gully and removed from the scene near Coumshinghun Lake, last night.
Local Councillor Ger Barron says the Comeragh’s are beautiful, but dangerous:
“We live with them constantly in our view.”
“We are quite proud of them, they’re a wilderness, that’s part of their attraction.”
“I can’t imagine how the family must be feeling, since they learned of this lady’s tragic death.”