By Dean Egan.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out today on the body of a woman recovered from the Comeragh Mountains.

37-year-old Gillian Ryan from Tipperary went missing while out running on Sunday.

Following an extensive multi-agency search, her body was discovered in a deep gully and removed from the scene near Coumshinghun Lake, last night.

Local Councillor Ger Barron says the Comeragh’s are beautiful, but dangerous:

“We live with them constantly in our view.”

“We are quite proud of them, they’re a wilderness, that’s part of their attraction.”

“I can’t imagine how the family must be feeling, since they learned of this lady’s tragic death.”