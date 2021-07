By Dean Egan.

A post mortem examination is to be carried out on the body of a 21 year old woman found on the Kilkenny Waterford border on Saturday.

The alarm was raised by people walking in the Kilculliheen area of Ferrybank, at the time.

Her body was removed to the mortuary at UHW where a post mortem exam will be carried out.

The coroner has been notified.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.