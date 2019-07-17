A post-mortem examination is taking place today after a man died in a crash in Waterford yesterday afternoon.

The man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-car collision in Carroll’s Cross on the N25 Waterford to Dungarvan road.

A man in the second car, aged in his 20s, was seriously injured.

He was airlifted to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

Another passenger in this car escaped uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051-391620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.