The Treasurer of the Waterford County Board says there are some, if not many, positives to Sunday’s All-Ireland final being played behind closed doors.

The board have been running pop-up shops selling banners, bunting, and flags, including in Fraher Field earlier this week.

From there, John Jackson told Beat News that for the players, a closed door game may take away one of the major pre-final headaches.

‘Nobody can go naturally public so at least the players don’t have the pressures of cousins, aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters roaring and shouting for tickets so at least that’s pressure off the players so they can prepare for the game themselves’