A festive Aldi snack has been recalled over pesticide fears.

Customers are being urged to return any 250g pack Snackrite Savoury Snack Mix products purchased to their point of purchase.

The move comes after all batches of the product were found to contain the pesticide ethylene oxide.

The pesticide was used in the sesame contained in the product.

Ethylene oxide is colourless and flammable gas prohibited for use in foods across the European Union.

#FoodAlert ⚠️ Recall of Snackrite Savoury Snack Mix due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide. For further information on this alert, please see: https://t.co/sq0o3asIA0 pic.twitter.com/NH8OkhNgKd — FoodSafetyAuthority (@FSAIinfo) November 3, 2020

Commenting on the recall, a spokesperson for the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said:

“All batches of Snackrite Savoury Snack Mix are being recalled due to the presence of the pesticide ethylene oxide in the sesame seeds used in the product.

“This pesticide is not authorised for use in foods sold in the EU. The implicated product was sold in Aldi stores, point-of-sale recall notices are being displayed.”

Image: Aldi Store, stock