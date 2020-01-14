A General Election looks set to be called today, with polling day on Saturday February 8th.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been meeting with his cabinet colleagues, to discuss the timing.

Ministers in the room say they’re yet to be told the Taoiseach’s exact plans, the expectation in political circles is that the election will be called this afternoon.

Leo Varadkar is likely to request the Dáil be dissolved.

At the moment they’re setting up a PA system outside of government buildings as the cabinet meeting continues and we await the announcement.