A new opinion poll shows support for Fine Gael has remained high during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Red C poll for the Business Post has the party in the top spot on 35%, unchanged since the last survey.

Sinn Féin’s also unchanged in second on 27%, while Fianna Fáil is up one point in third to 15%.

The Green Party’s down one to 5%, the Soc Dems are up one to 4% and Labour’s unchanged at 3%.

People Before Profit remain at 2% support, Aontu’s on 1% and Independents are down one point to 7%.

The poll comes as breakthrough in government formation talks is expected next week, with negotiations to hit their final stages this weekend.

Finance and social protection are the focus when officials from Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party met yesterday and are expected to meet today.