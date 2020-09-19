A heated battle is expected following the death of US Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg – who has died at the age of 87.

Her death could turn into a big political row in the US, allowing Donald Trump to nominate a more conservative replacement.

Law Lecturer at NUIG, Larry Donnelly, says she was a truly remarkable woman, who’s been credited as being ‘a political rock star’.

“She was diminutive of stature, she was soft spoken, but she was a towering intellect, she was a force of nature.

“If you look at her life, graduating top of her class from Columbia Law School, becoming a top notch legal academic and activist lawyer

“She showed women you could do it all, she did all that, and she raised a family.

“She was a real trailblazer for equality and justice.”