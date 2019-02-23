Support for Sinn Féin has shot up 5% in the latest Red C/Sunday Business Post poll.

The party is on 18% support following its motion of no-confidence in Health Minister Simon Harris.

Meanwhile, support for the government is down by only 1%.

Fianna Fáil sees their support rise to 24%, but remain 7% behind the main government party.

Government partners, Independent Alliance are down to 2%, while Social Democratics are static on 2% and Solidarity PBP are down to 1%.

Peadar Tobin’s new party Aontu has less than 1% support, as does Renua.

