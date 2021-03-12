Kevin Galvin

Metropolitcan Police in the UK have confirmed that the human remains found in a woods in Kent were that of Sarah Everard.

33-year-old Everard was last seen while walking home from a friend’s flat in South London on Wednesday 3rd of March.

The remains, which were found in an area of woodland in Ashford, were confirmed to be that of marketing executive Everard by London Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave, who said “clearly Sarah’s family have been updated with this most distressing news.

“The body has now been recovered and formal identification procedure has now been undertaken.”

Police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder.

The man, who is part of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, is being questioned over a suspected kidnap and murder.