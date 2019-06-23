A man caught with a pint of Guinness in his car’s cup holder has been arrested by police.

Officers made the arrest after finding a number of cans in the man’s car in the Acocks Green area of Birmingham, England on Saturday evening, as well as a half-full pint.

Drugs were also found in the vehicle.

A tweet from Acocks Green Police read: “This man is going to have a headache in interview this morning! A great spot and arrest last night by the team – arrested for drink drive and possession with intent to supply.”

A 54-year-old man who was arrested has been released pending further investigation.