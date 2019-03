Ambulance personnel from the Psychiatric Nurses Association have announced plans to hold a protest outside the Dáil later this month.

It is part of their ongoing campaign calling for the right to be represented by the union of their choice.

Four days of industrial action have taken place so far, and further strike dates will be announced in the coming week.

The protest outside the Dáil takes place on Wednesday, March 27.

