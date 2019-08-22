Plans have been lodged for more than 1,400 homes in Dublin and Wicklow.

The plans have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála, which is due to make a decision on whether to grant permission in 16 weeks.

Under the proposals, 759 homes would be built in Kilbride, Arklow, Co Wicklow, which involve 515 houses and 244 apartments.

The project would also see 232 build-to-rent apartments in the Old Dublin Road in Stillorgan, Co Dublin.

In Parkgate Street in Dublin city, there are plans for 438 build-to-rent apartments, which include 28 shared-living units.

All three applications have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála, under the new fast-track mechanism for large developments.