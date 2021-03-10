By Joleen Murphy

Works on a skatepark in the South East are expected to get underway before the end of the year.

A presentation on plans for the park, which will be located at Fairlane, was made at this week’s Dungarvan-Lismore Council Meeting.

The public space will not only facilitate experienced skaters, but there will also be junior cycling, outdoor performance and BMX areas.

Kieran Kehoe is a Director of Services with Waterford City and County Council.

“A skate park application in conjunction with the Dungarvan Lions club will be made in the next few weeks.

“It’ll probably take 2 or 3 months for that to be approved.

“That brings us towards the end of summer where we would hope to to get these works started maybe in the late summer, early autumn.

“It may take between 6 and 9 months months of work easily, depending on the time of the year.

He says that it will be a space for people of all ages.

“They are being used by kids from 7 years of age through to 37 years and they are all using it at the same time and this is what they are designed for.

“There is a small trainer area and one for those who are more experienced and you would want that complete mix so it doesn’t just become a zone for 18 year olds.

“This is for skaters, for everyone, from 6 to 60, to practice on your skate board or your scooter or whatever you have.”

Photo credit: Pexels Images & Enric Cruz Lopez