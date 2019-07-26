Plans for a state of the art Transport Hub on Waterford’s North Quays go on public display today.

The Transport Hub is part of an urban regeneration project.

It will see the redevelopment of the eight-hectare North Quays site into a modern mixed-use development with a hotel and office space included.

The plans are on display at Waterford city and county council offices and online.

Councillor John Pratt, Mayor of Waterford City and County Council said:

“It’s fantastic to see the innovative North Quays development take a significant step forward with the Part 8 planning application for the Transport Hub. This will be one of Ireland’s most modern transport hubs, linking the city’s rail and bus services and dramatically improving access from north to south. It will be transformative for those living and working in Waterford — connecting with the Greenway, the proposed sustainable transport bridge and an enhanced road network.”