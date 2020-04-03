Plans are being developed to allow for the Leaving and Junior Cert exams to go ahead this year.
Yesterday, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said they want sixth-year students to be able to start college later this year.
However, it will depend on how long current restrictions because of COVID-19 remain in place.
Former headmaster of St. Andrew College in Dublin, Arthur Godsil, says he thinks there’s a couple of possibilities:
“Exams may be delayed until August, they may modify the exams to include greater choice or they [could] shorten the papers.
“The degree to which students have been able to prepare for the exams varies across the country”, he said.
“Online provision is quite strained in its own delivery of learning. We can’t disadvantage some students who don’t have broadband and some schools that are not that well set-up [digitally].
“They might even decide to have some sort of online assessment”, he concluded.