Planning permission is being sought for a boutique hotel on Merchant’s Quay and O’Connell Street in Waterford city.

The site is currently occupied by #44THEQUAY, a pop-up events space.

The application requests the development of a 31-bedroom hotel, bar, lounge, restaurant, external deck and exhibition area.

Commenting on Facebook, Cllr Eddie Mulligan (Fianna Fáil) stated: “This new hotel will complement the neighbouring Waterford Council Art Gallery currently being renovated and will no doubt be a catalyst for further private investment in the area.”

Image: Google Street View, 2017.