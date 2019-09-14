Waterford Institute of Technology have submitted a planning application to the City and County council for a new building on the IT’s Cork Road campus.

The proposed development will be an Engineering, Computing, and General Teaching building, covering 12,800 square meters, and will be the largest of one of 11 state-of-the-art projects announced as part of a Project Ireland 2040 investment into the Institutes of Technology around the country.

The building will give students the access to top-class infrastructure in a brand new building, described as a ‘living, learning laboratory’.

IT President Prof Willie Donnelly said: “The institute welcomes the announcement of this significant investment in the general education, engineering computer science building which is an important investment for the technological university for the South-East.

“The new building is the largest single infrastructure investment in the institute and will enable the institute to continue to develop a multidisciplinary curriculum in science, engineering and the creative arts in line with the best international third and fourth level education.”