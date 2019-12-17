The North Quays project in Waterford has progressed to the next stage.

Falcon Real Estate have lodged their planning application with Waterford City and County Council.

The €500m investment plans to deliver nearly 3,000 full-time jobs by 2023.

It’s understood a decision should be made within an eight week time frame.

Pending official approval, work will commence in the last quarter of 2020.

A statement from Falcon Real Estate Development Ireland this morning says;

“Falcon Real Estate Development Ireland confirms that it has submitted its application for Planning Permission to Waterford City & County Council for the Waterford North Quays development.

Subject to the granting of planning permission, work on the project is likely to start by the 4th quarter of 2020.

Waterford North Quays, an eight hectare real estate mixed use scheme, was conferred SDZ (Strategic Development Zone) designation by the Government in 2016.

The North Quays development will provide over 2,800 new jobs on site by 2023.”