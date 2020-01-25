Photo: @Matt_KeanMP

With thousands of animals left stranded and without food following the Australian Bushfire crisis, the New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service have taken matters in their own hands.

The Government service have organised plane drops of food for the stranded critters, with ‘Operation Rock Wallaby’ seeing over 2,200 kilograms of carrots and sweet potatoes dropped across various national parks in the region.

Operation Rock Wallaby 🦘- #NPWS staff today dropped thousands of kgs of food (Mostly sweet potato and carrots) for our Brush-tailed Rock-wallaby colonies across NSW 🥕🥕 #bushfires pic.twitter.com/ZBN0MSLZei — Matt Kean MP (@Matt_KeanMP) January 11, 2020

“The wallabies typically survive the fire itself, but are then left stranded with limited natural food as the fire takes out the vegetation around their rocky habitat” said the state’s Environmental minister Matt Kean.

“The wallabies were already under stress from the ongoing drought, making survival challenging for the wallabies without assistance.”

A much needed snack for these hungry guys!