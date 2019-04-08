Pieta House has today announced the appointment of Elaine Austin to the role of Chief Executive. Pieta House is the Irish based charity supporting people and communities in crisis – those at the risk of suicide, engaging in self harm, or those bereaved by suicide.

Elaine Austin joins Pieta House with a wealth of experience in leadership and management from her previous role as Group HR Chief Operating Officer in Bank of Ireland where she was responsible for delivering people and organisational change.

Last year, across 15 centres nationwide, Pieta House provided 8,000 people with free face to face professional intervention and bereavement counselling, and this was further supported by the 24/7 crisis helpline. Speaking about her appointment, Elaine Austin said; “I feel very privileged to be a part of this organisation and look forward to leading Pieta House in the delivery of its vision – that in Ireland, suicide, self-harm and stigma is replaced by hope, self-care and acceptance.”

Fergus Clancy, Chairman of Pieta House, said; “On behalf of the Board of Pieta, I am delighted to welcome Elaine. Our ambition is to build on the already strong foundations of Pieta House. We are confident that Elaine will provide strong leadership as the organisation enters the next phase of growth, building on the significant legacy fostered by Joan Freeman and Brian Higgins, and bringing its important services to as many people as possible.”

For further information about Pieta House and its services, visit www.pieta.ie, www.darknessintolight.ie

