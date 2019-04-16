Pictures of inside Notre Dame Cathedral this morning as fire is controlled

The fire that caused Notre Dame Cathedral to lose its tower spire and most of its roof, has been brought under control.

Thankfully buildings famous bell towers have been left intact but a huge number of relics central to French history have been wiped out. Gilded candlesticks, artworks and furnishings were among the treasures seen being rushed to safety.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid a visit to the scene yesterday, where he described the building as the soul of the nation. He also made a promise to the people of France that it will be rebuilt and expressed relief that ‘the worst had been avoided’ in a blaze.

Roughly 400 firefighters fought to bring the fire under control, nine hours after it broke out.

Police said no deaths have been reported, but authorities later confirmed that one fireman had been ‘seriously injured’ in an attempt to save the historic building.

This morning’s pictures posted to Twitter, show the inside of the building, where the interior seems relatively untouched.

Photos also show the main structure of the building on the outside felt untouched and the stain glass windows still intact.

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris following a fire which destroyed much of the building on Monday evening.

Stained glass windows visible within the remains of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, following a fire which destroyed much of the building on Monday evening.

Firefighters continue to remain at the scene.

West Waterford native Tom Lordan was in Paris during the fire.

Speaking to Beat News, he describes the scene there this morning: