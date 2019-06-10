A pair of Garda squad-cars have been handed a colourful makeover in preparation for this month’s Dublin Pride Parade.

The rainbow colours take pride of place across the back of the vehicles – with the traditional yellow and blue side-strips also replaced for the occasion.

We are really looking forward to participating in Dublin Pride Parade on Saturday 29th June 2019, and we’ve had a bit of a makeover for the occasion! #DublinPride pic.twitter.com/B73bTCJmyl — Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 10, 2019

It comes as uniformed gardaí prepare to take part in this year’s parade for the very first time.

The event takes place in the city centre on Saturday, June 29.