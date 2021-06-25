By Cillian Doyle.

One of the first Syrian refugees to have been resettled to Ireland has opened a pharmacy in rural Carlow.

Fadi Almasri, 34, opened the doors on his new business in the village of Ballon on Monday.

Fadi is originally from Homs, Syria’s third largest city.

He was running his own pharmacy when the uprising against Bashar al-Assad began in 2011.

He left his homeland for neighbouring Jordan.

Fadi and his family arrived in Ireland in late 2014, under a resettlement programme operated by the UN Refugee Agency and the Irish Government.

Fadi has employed three local people in the new business in County Carlow.