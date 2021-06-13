James Cox

People aged over 50 who haven’t yet received a Covid-19 vaccine can get one in their local pharmacy from tomorrow.

Over 1,300 community pharmacists will start administering the single shot Johnson & Johnson jab to that age group.

It is expected the vaccine portal will open this week for people in their 30s.

Darragh O’Loughlin from the Irish Pharmacy Union says people who’ve already had one dose of a vaccine can’t go to their pharmacy for the second dose.

Mr O’Loughlin said: “The HSE and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee are not supporting that yet so anyone who has had their first dose of AstraZeneca is going to have to wait to get their second dose of AstraZeneca from the vaccination programme.”

He added: “The vaccination programme has an IT system that phramacists will be using and phramacists will see who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t.”