By Dean Egan.

18-34 year old’s will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine from next Monday.

It’s being reported this morning that pharmacies can start administering the one-shot jab from next week.

It’s understood people will need to be registered with a pharmacy to avail of the service.

The official advice from NIAC is under 50’s should get an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer where possible.

However 18 to 34 year olds who want an earlier vaccination will be able to get the one-shot Johnson and Johnson in a local pharmacy.

It comes as the Deputy Chief Medical Officer says at least 80% of the population will need to be vaccinated before the country can fully reopen.

