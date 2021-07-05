By Dean Egan.

Pharmacies are due to begin vaccinating people aged 18 to 34 against Covid-19 from today.

120,000 Johnson and Johnson jabs will be distributed to chemists over the next week.

It marks a ramping up of the country’s vaccination effort and could lead to all adults being protected against coronavirus as early as the end of August.

Darragh O’Loughlin from the Irish Pharmacy Union says there’s huge demand for these vaccines:

“In a lot of pharmacies, they’ve got people lined up to start getting vaccinations as early as this morning.”

“The feedback from people aged between 18 and 34, who now have this opportunity to get vaccinated at the start of the summer has been really positive.”

“We’ve had feedback from all around the country from pharmacists in small towns all across the country, telling us how delighted people are at the opportunity to get vaccinated.”